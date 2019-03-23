What are Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha candidates' plans to tackle water crisis?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is in the strangleholds of acute weather change patterns. While it witnessed devastating floods last year, Kerala is now staring at an unforgiving drought season. With the state just recovering from the devastating floods, the threat of the drought is more than what the state machinery can handle. The Groundwater Department revealed the state heading for a major drought and that the groundwater level in major districts had seen a dip from 75 cm to 2m.

The department has pointed fingers at the unscientific use and over-exploitation of water resources. The rainwater could not recharge the groundwater and acute crisis will be felt in the districts of Alappuzha, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kasaragod and Palakkad. The report is based on the data analysed from 756 water observatories from across the state. Although the water level remained the same in three districts, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kottayam, the crisis is far from averted.

On World Weather Day, Thiruvananthapuram Express interacts with the candidates in the fray of the Lok Sabha elections and listens to their plans and agenda to tackle the biggest crisis that looms over the state- climate change and water scarcity.

Shashi Tharoor

(UDF candidate)

According to Shashi Tharoor MP, Kerala stares at drinking water crises which must be addressed immediately. He said despite being containing 44 rivers along with frequent rains, the state continues to grapple with water conservation and management. Tharoor recounts instances of severe drought, flooding and depletion of water resources due to the unsustainable use of water resources, pollution of water bodies and man-made encroachments. Kerala faced the worst floods in history last year where the state received an above average level of rainfall. Addressing the issue of climatic factors, Tharoor points that these incidents are likely to get more severe in the near future and the Thiruvananthapuram district would be the third most vulnerable district in the state. He says the issue of shortage of drinking water will very much be part of his election manifesto and will make efforts to tackle the problem of availability of safe drinking water.

Kummanam Rajasekharan

(BJP candidate)

BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan promises a master plan which will include water conservation projects and preservation of the water bodies this poll season. Protection of the rivers and the environment is one among the agenda and is part of the election manifesto, he says. “The priority is food, water and soil. Water is integral for life to exist and for our survival. When we protect water resources, it help mitigates global warming and climate change,” says Kummanam. The thrust is on mitigating the effects of climate change and global warming for which water conservation is the sole solution. A comprehensive project aimed at conserving the water bodies will be submitted to the Central Ministry if he gets elected, he says. “Preservation of water bodies and planting of trees is integral for raising the groundwater level. That is the only way to go forward. It will be made part of the policy,” he says. The changing weather pattern, with the state witnessing floods and drought, is the result of rampant ecological destruction, he feels. “Paddy fields have been reclaimed and hills razed down. Increasing the green cover is very integral to mitigate global warming. So all hills, water bodies and sacred groves will be protected,” he says. “My campaign will start on Friday, with the planting of trees and measures to protect a water body,” he adds.

C Divakaran (LDF candidate)

On World Water Day, CPI candidate C Divakaran shares how water scarcity is an acute problem and issues such as climate change, pollution of water resources should be addressed. He points out water scarcity in rural areas and the lack of access to safe drinking water. Addressing water scarcity as a global issue, Divakaran says, “The next World War will be for water. Citizens must protect water bodies. The other issue to be tackled is climate change."All the departments associated with water should coordinate with each other and should have a future plan to conserve water during such situations and consider it as a major social issue, he says. The state currently faces severe impacts of climate change, ranging from floods to droughts. This has affected most parts of the state leading to a significant decrease in groundwater level. Primarily due to quarrying, deforestation and demolition of the hillocks. Simultaneously, citizens are polluting water bodies. “Many people have complained about the water shortage in their areas and the lack of safe drinking water. This is also because there is no proper planning which has to be solved first. Focus on water scarcity will be my main agenda during election,” says Divakaran.