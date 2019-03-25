Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A stumbling block for fishermen

Along with the hassle of sea erosion at Valiyathura coastal region, the fishermen community at Valiyathura are facing a new dilemma.

Published: 25th March 2019 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Sea erosion has affected the Valiyathura coastal region. More than four lanes of houses were lost in the erosion in the past five years  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Along with the hassle of sea erosion at Valiyathura coastal region, the fishermen community at Valiyathura are facing a new dilemma. The debris from the demolished buildings are accumulating on the shoreline, damaging their boats in the process. According to residents, the buildings which had been damaged during the sea erosion had to be demolished because it was becoming a haven for anti-socials. However, the debris was not removed.

"Owing to pressure from the church and the locals, the Corporation decided to demolish the buildings. However, the debris including iron rod and bricks were left at the site. In the course of time, it flowed into the shoreline," said Francis, a fisherman. The debris, according to fishermen is causing damage to the boats made of plywood. "Whenever we anchor the boats, it is hit by the debris," said Joy David, a fisherman.

Owing to this, several of the fishermen have shifted their workstations away from Valiyathura. "Now, I am fishing from Shankumugham. Several of the fishermen travel to Vizhinjam and other shores to embark on fishing, because it is not safe at Valiyathura. Halting our boats is turning out to be a major issue," said fisherman Clement Carmel.

Speaking on this, Jessy M V, Matsya Bhavan officer with the Fisheries Department said the corporation has demolished the houses recently. "The decision regarding the rest of the debris can be taken only after elections," she said.Meanwhile, Suma Roch, a Valiyathura native, said the debris is a blessing in disguise for them as it protects their homes from sea erosion. 

"At least four lanes of houses have been swiped out in the erosion in the past five years at Valiyathura coast. The debris is a blessing in disguise as it protects us from sea erosion. However, that is not a permanent solution as the presence of the debris is also affecting the livelihood of the fishermen. Instead, the Fisheries Minister should take up measures to ensure the setting up of a sea wall or a breakwater to protect our homes," she said.

 Francis opined that instead of spending crores of money for building a new settlement for the fishermen, the government should take immediate action to protect the shore from the erosion.  

