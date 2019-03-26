Honour for Sugathakumari

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poet and green activist Sugathakumari has been chosen for the 16th C V Kunhiraman literary award. The award which carries a purse of `10,001, a citation, and a sculpture by artist B D Dathan, will be presented at a function to be held in Thiruvananthapuram on April 10, in connection with the 70th death anniversary of C V Kunhiraman.

Sugathakumari has been selected for her overall contributions to Malayalam language and literature. The poet has relentlessly tried to protect the organic link between the nature and human beings.

Considering her overall contributions in this regard Sugathakumari has been chosen for the award, said the jury consisting of State Institute of Languages Director V Karthikeyan Nair, Asianet editor M G Radhakrishnan and Doordarshan Director Baiju Chandran.