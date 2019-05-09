Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

AAI calls for bird scarers to avoid avian accidents

Dogs and birds feasting on the waste near the Airport Vincent Pulickal

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Those who like lighting crackers can apply for the job of the 'Bird Scarer' under the Airport Authority of India (AAI). All thanks to the city corporation for such a position. Illegal meat and fish stalls and garbage dumps in the vicinity of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport(TRV) were posing a safety hazard to the aircraft landing and taking off.

However, after taking several steps including the deployment of bird scarer and night squad surveillance, the administration was able to control the issue and reduce the number of bird hit incidents.
Meat stalls located adjacent to the airport dump their wastes in the vicinity attracting birds.
To resolve this, the AAI has deployed 'bird scarers' equipped with crackers along the perimeter wall of the airport to scare away birds from the runaway when the aircraft lands and takes off.
A total of eight posts have been established among which seven remain inside and one is kept outside with the bird scarers.

Spraying of insecticides, proper collection and disposal of garbage, and regular inspections of the operational area are some of the other steps taken by the AAI to keep the birds away."Due to the various curbing measures taken by the AAI, we were able to reduce the number of bird hit incidents in these eight months. The other mechanisms include night patrolling  carried by the corporation to check any violations and strict inspections are being carried out," said C V Ravindran, director of TRV.

Dumping grounds

Due to the negligence of the city corporation the open garbage dump at Bangladesh colony playground, Ponnara bridge, Vallakadavu has become a waste dump yard."Earlier the corporation staff came here to collect the waste but for the past several months nobody has arrived so we are forced to dump these wastes in the Parvati Puthannar canal," said Chinnu, a resident of Vellakadavu.

Both, resident and passers-by are responsible for disposing waste in the canal.The corporation staff comes once in a week or two to clear it, said Saraswati, a shopkeeper in Vellakadavu.Most waste which is flammable, are burnt by the locals and the rest is dumped here, she added.The corporation staff are assigned to clear the garbage in the beach area at Shankhamukham but the inner colonies have been ignored.

