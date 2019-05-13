Thiruvananthapuram DRI arrested for smuggling 25 kg of gold from Gulf nation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested a Thiruvananthapuram native, who was smuggling around 25 kg gold from a Gulf country.

Sunil, a resident of Thirumala in Thiruvananthapuram, was arrested when he arrived at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from Oman on Monday morning flight.

The gold, which is estimated to have a value of Rs 8 crore, was in the form of biscuits and kept hidden in his bag. Another person, thought to be an accomplice of Sunil and arrived from Oman in the same flight, has been taken into custody.

This is the biggest haul of gold from Thiruvananthapuram airport in the last two years.