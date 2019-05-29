Govt to boost cadaver organ donation: Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister KK Shailaja said effective interference will be made to promote cadaver organ donation in the state.

According to her, as it is the non-reporting of brain death cases that impedes cadaver organ donation, it has been decided to certify every brain death in the state. She told this while inaugurating a three-day training programme for Transplant Procurement Managers.

The programme is jointly organised by the Kerala Network for Organ Donation and Transplant Procurement Management, Donation and Transplantation Institute based in Barcelona, Spain.

“Several concerns had existed in brain death certification. It was to address the same that it was decided to certify brain death by government doctors,” said Shailaja.

Other than that of the Transplant Procurement Managers, ICU Doctors, neurologist, neurosurgeon, anaesthesia doctors and transplant coordinators are also attending the session.