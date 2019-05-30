Pelagic fishing using gillnets spell doom 

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Trawling ban period would mean that pelagic fishing with gillnets is the only means of livelihood for fishermen community unless they find a part-time job. However, this is also the period when illegal and destructive fishing practices go up.

From the use of fish aggregating devices to the use of diamond-shaped fishing nets, the destruction caused to the marine ecology during the period is manifold. Citing this, the Fisheries Department has strengthened the patrolling during the period. Over 200 trained workers will be involved in the patrolling in 8 districts. In six key districts there will be three boats on patrol while it will be one each in three districts.

No blanket ban on light fishing

While light fishing does not have a blanket ban, the recent ventures in the front has caused uneasiness among a good chunk of traditional fishermen. Earlier LED lights with batteries were used which would diminish the power of the light. However, now generators are being carried to the sea to power the LED lights which would increase the impact and catch. Such fishing will eventually give way to a dearth of marine wealth in the region. The fisheries department and marine enforcement have strengthened the inspections following this.

“We use rented big boats to do patrolling. The fishermen would be in traditional fishing boats. Intercepting them from a huge boat like the one we have is not practical. The chances of the boats sinking are high. Also, some of them just lay the net which can hinder the path of the boats. Usually, during monsoon, the light fishing method slows down a bit. However, this time around, we are getting reports of this happening in the coast but are forced to just be silent witnesses,” said a fisheries officer.

No legal guidline for net size

The diamond nets shrink in water and that can cause more juvenile fishes to get caught in it along with other marine wealth. To prevent this square meshed nets are recommended. However, even ‘Matsyafed’ gives nets with smaller mesh.“The government does not have any legal framework for the nets or the net sizes. It is very important and yet even government sells the same,” said the fisheries officer.

Often discussed but still a rampant practice, juvenile fishing is cited to be a major reason that can deplete the marine wealth in near future. Recently, cartons of juvenile fish were confiscated from various parts of Thiruvananthapuram, including Muthalapozhi. The government has fixed size limits for 58 varieties of fish according to the provisions in the Marine Fisheries Act of 1980.

Indian oil sardine, Indian mackerel, horse mackerel, little tuna and other varieties of tuna, ribbon fish, various other fishes, crustaceans and molluscans fall in the list of 58 items which has minimum length. Catching fishes smaller than that is illegal.“We try to catch them. Recently we were rounded in the sea by fishermen and the police had to rescue us. The staff are severely outnumbered from our front during the regular period,” the fisheries officer said.