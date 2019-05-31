Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Genome of Arogyapacha published

The genome sequencing is the result of a two-year long study by the Inter University Centre of the Bio Informatics department of Kerala University.

Published: 31st May 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The genome of ‘Arogyapacha’ (Tricophus Zeylanicus), a medicinal plant seen only on the Agasthyar hills, has been published. The publication of the genome (the complete set of genes or genetic material present in a cell or organism) is expected to pave the way for further studies.

The genome sequencing is the result of a two-year long study by the Inter University Centre of the BioInformatics department of Kerala University. AgriGenome based in Kochi had partnered the project. Further study was done by a team led by Dr Biju V C, post-doctorate fellow at Inter University Centre.
The genome data is now available at the National Centre for Biotechnology Information and the Kerala University website. The study will also be published in ‘Genes: Genome and Genetics’ -  the journal of American Genetic Society.

The Kani community from Thiruvananthapuram also contributed to the study. Anoop PK who is a part of this community and a research student at the bio-informatics department was part of the research.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arogyapacha genome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp