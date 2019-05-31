Genome of Arogyapacha published

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The genome of ‘Arogyapacha’ (Tricophus Zeylanicus), a medicinal plant seen only on the Agasthyar hills, has been published. The publication of the genome (the complete set of genes or genetic material present in a cell or organism) is expected to pave the way for further studies.

The genome sequencing is the result of a two-year long study by the Inter University Centre of the BioInformatics department of Kerala University. AgriGenome based in Kochi had partnered the project. Further study was done by a team led by Dr Biju V C, post-doctorate fellow at Inter University Centre.

The genome data is now available at the National Centre for Biotechnology Information and the Kerala University website. The study will also be published in ‘Genes: Genome and Genetics’ - the journal of American Genetic Society.

The Kani community from Thiruvananthapuram also contributed to the study. Anoop PK who is a part of this community and a research student at the bio-informatics department was part of the research.