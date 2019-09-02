Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Onam around the corner, flower biz in full bloom

A surge in prices is expected due to the limited availability of flowers in the Thovalai market and the loading and unloading charges.

Published: 02nd September 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Varieties of flowers kept for sale at a flower shop in Chalai market in Thiruvananthapuram  B P Deepu

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Flower markets in the city have begun to sport a festive look a day before Atham. Anticipating an enormous demand for ‘pookkalam’ competitions, truckloads of flowers arrive from various states to the Chalai market, which has 36 flower shops. Vendors expect a brisk business, with Vinayaka Chaturthi and Onam arriving.

Flowers primarily arrive from Dindigul, Rayakottai, Nilakottai, Aruppukottai, Madurai and Thovalai in Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru and Hosur in Karnataka. According to a florist at Chalai market, rose, chrysanthemum (jamanthi) and vada mulla (bachelor’s button) come from Dindigul while different varieties of oleanders (arali) and jasmine arrive from Thovalai.

Tagetes, a variety of marigold, costs H70 to H80 per kilogram while the red and white oleander cost up to H300 per kg. Yellow marigold (H80), orange marigold (H90), pink oleander (H200), white jamanthi (H350) and tuberose (H200) are available aplenty. “Vada mulla, chrysanthemum and rose can last up to two days while oleander will last only for a single day,’’ said K Radhakrishnan, president, Thiruvananthapuram Florist Association.

A surge in prices is expected due to the limited availability of flowers in the Thovalai market and the loading and unloading charges.

Sunil S, florist at TRS flowers, Chalai market, said: “Earlier, people used to buy flowers for H2,000-H3,000. After the flood, flowers are bought for less than Rs 500.” Many florists had suffered losses in business due to the flood last year.

However, some shopkeepers hope to receive good returns this Onam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pookkalam Vinayaka Chaturthi Onam Chalai market
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp