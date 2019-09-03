Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Techies’ Onam surprise with first interactive ‘QR code Pookkalam’   

Done by a ten-member team at Mettle Networks, a Technopark-based company, the pookkalam has been created as part of the Technopark’s Pookkalam Competition 2019.

‘QR code Pookkalam’ arranged by a group of techies at Technopark

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when people use cashless transactions via QR code system, a few techies in Technopark have come up with a unique athapookkalam in the shape of a QR code. But it is not the look which amuses one, but the fact that it is an actual working QR code. Said to be the first interactive pookkalam in Technopark, the ‘QR code Pookkalam’ can be scanned using your smartphone like a regular QR code. Staying true to this Onam season, the link will also take to an Onam greetings page where you can enter an Onam lucky-draw contest. 

Done by a ten-member team at Mettle Networks, a Technopark-based company, the pookkalam has been created as part of the Technopark’s Pookkalam Competition 2019. Mettle Networks, an IP networking products company, designs and develops products for telecom and broadband operators. 

“When looked at it first, the pookkalam appears to be different from the usual in terms of its shape and designing. Looking like a trapezoid, it would take a while for one to come to terms with its beauty and ingenuity,” said Abhilash, a team member. The pookkalam has digital data encoded in the form of a QR code, said Abhilash. But it looks a little bit different from a regular QR code. This is because a regular QR code has to undergo an optical correction called “inverse perspective” for it to work, said Abhilash. 

“Only flowers were used in the ‘QR code Pookkalam’. No salt crystals or chips were used. One should be very keen in order to attain the precision required for the QR code to work,” said Manju Thomas, who led the 10-member team. The accuracy was achieved after testing for several times.

