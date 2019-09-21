Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Govt tensed to allow CAG audit on Kannur airport’

The Left government is afraid that the corruption and illegal appointments to KIAL would come out through the audit.

Published: 21st September 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mounting attack on state government for its reluctance to allow the CAG to audit Kannur International Airport, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing strong protest. 

The Left government is afraid that the corruption and illegal appointments to KIAL would come out through the audit. The previous CAG inspection report had severely criticised the airport company for providing financial support to the LDF and demanded action. The government is worried that such corruption would come out, Ramesh said. He termed it strange that the government claim that KIAL - in which the state government and PSUs hold 85 pc stakes - is not a government company. 

As per the 1956 Company Act, companies where government and PSUs together hold more than 51 pc of shares, are termed ‘deemed government companies.’  CAG audit has been made mandatory for these companies. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAG Kannur airport
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp