Thiruvananthapuram

Fishermen’s body calls for nation-wide stir on Oct 15

 The National Fish Workers’ Forum has called for nationwide fishermen protest on October 15.

Published: 24th September 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 06:48 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Fish Workers’ Forum has called for nationwide fishermen protest on October 15. The strike will take place in nine coastal states in protest against the Centre’s deep-sea fishing policy and Marine Fisheries Regulation and Management (MFRM) Bill. According to NFF, at a time when there is a significant dip in fish resources in territorial waters, fishermen were forced to venture into deep sea and the Centre through its policies is trying to dissuade the same. 

According to T Peter, NFF general secretary, the Centre’s stipulation to seek permission for fishing activity beyond 12 nautical miles from the shoreline and to adhere to various provisions of Merchant Shipping Act will push traditional and small-scale fishermen to penury. 

“What the fishermen need is the right to fish. Many regulations in the policy and the Act are anti-fishermen. Take the case of MFRM Bill. It proposes to consider the whole exclusive economic zone of the country, that extends up to 200 nautical miles, as territorial waters.

It also mandated that the Central Government has the right to regulate and manage activities in territorial waters. It’s an infringement upon our rights. We want the parliamentarians to take up the issue,” Peter said. Meanwhile, the Centre is of the stance that as per the recommendation of the National Policy on Marine Fisheries, it is initiating various activities to popularise deep sea fishing. 

TAGS
fishermen Strike
