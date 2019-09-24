Solar cold storage to be inaugurated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The model project of Agency for Non-Conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT) in this fiscal, a solar-powered cold storage, will be inaugurated on Tuesday by Excise and Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan.The cold storage has been set up at Nochad Subhiksha Nalikera Ulpadaka Kendram, under Perambra block panchayat.

The cold storage is aimed at containing coconut and related products for a longer time period. It can hold up to five tonnes of products. A 5HP compressor motor and solar panels with 6KW capacity have been set up alongside the storage. In the event of a power outage, the cold storage can hold its coolness for up to 30 hours.

