Solar cold storage project to be extended across Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The solar cold storage project which will help to keep products safe while minimising electricity costs would be gradually extended across the state, said Amit Meena, ANERT director. He was speaking at the inauguration of the solar energy cold storage project at Nochad Subhiksha Nalikera Ulpadaka Kendram under the Perambra block panchayat in Kozhikode district.

Report of the project was presented by ANERT programme officer Aneesh S Prasad. Perambra block panchayat president Sathi presided over the function. K Kunhammad master welcomed the gathering while Nochad panchayat president P M Kunjhikannanan greeted the gathering. The 5-HP compressor motor which is required for the operation of 5 metric tonnes of storage, operates on power from solar panels with a capacity of 6 kW. In the absence of electricity, the storage can maintain constant low temperature for 30 hours.