Make a free trip to Polavaram project site

VIJAYAWADA:Following the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who had made repeated appeals to the people of the State to “witness history” by visiting the Polavaram project site, the Water Resources department has decided to make special arrangements to the visitors.

The department has estimated that `22.5 crore is required to provide conveyance, lunch and dinner to the visitors for three months. According to Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, special buses will be arranged for students, farmers, faculty members of colleges, writers, poets and mediapersons everyday from May from all the mandal headquarters for transporting interested people to the project site.

The Water Resources department had submitted a proposal at an estimated cost of `22.5 crore for the same, and got an approval from the Finance Ministry. A government order (GO RT 311) was also released on Friday in this regard.Secretary of the department Shashi Bhushan Kumar also issued guidelines for the daily bus tours and directed the superintending engineers of the department to make the necessary arrangements for the same.

Meanwhile, the State government also gave approval for paying `50 lakh to APSRTC, which had supplied 300 of its buses for mobilising public when the Chief Minister visited Polavaram work site.

