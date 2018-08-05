Home Cities Vijayawada

Drought conditions in Rayalaseema region

Sowing operations commenced across 19.14 lakh hectares in the State against the target of 39.53 lakh hectares this Kharif. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Sowing operations commenced across 19.14 lakh hectares in the State against the target of 39.53 lakh hectares this Kharif. Less than 50 percent of sowing operations across the State is attributed to the deficit rainfall, which had its affect on the entire State in general and the four districts of Rayalaseema as well as Nellore and Prakasam districts in particular.The prevailing conditions in Rayalaseema are in such an alarming state, where the government is set to declare entire Kadapa as drought-hit district.

By July-end, against the normal rainfall of 247.9 mm, the State witnessed only 215.5 mm rainfall, which is less than 13 per cent. While, the twin Godavari districts recorded excess rainfall, the said six districts witnessed low rainfall. With 68 per cent deficit rainfall, Kadapa recorded less rainfall, forcing the government to declare it drought-hit.

As per the official data, against the targeted sowing area, only 9 per cent sowing operations were completed in Kadapa district so far, 17 per cent in Prakasam, 33 per cent in Anantapur, 44 per cent in Nellore and 53 per cent in Kurnool district.Taking serious note of the prevailing conditions, Agriculture Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy in a statement issued, said that necessary instructions were given to the officials on how to protect standing crops as well as advising farmers to go for alternative crops.

