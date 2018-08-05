New Town, Country Planning law on anvil 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: V Ramudu, Director of Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), said the State government decided to bring in a new Town and Country Planning Act with an aim to utilise the available land to the maximum extent. He said that the School of Planning and Architecture, Vijayawada, was entrusted with the task of working on the new legislation.

Speaking at a workshop held by the Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI) here on Saturday, Ramudu said, “It has been close to 100 years since the Andhra Pradesh Town Planning Act was enacted in 1920. So, a new Act is being drafted keeping in mind the present trends, requirement and development.”

“With the rural areas rapidly developing, care should be taken that town and country planning should not be seen separately. We will take the suggestions from all stakeholders while drafting the new Act, which will form the basis for AP to become the best State for living in the country by 2030,” he added.