Home Cities Vijayawada

92 consignments of fish from Andhra Pradesh sent to North-East States

New preservative will be used only if it is absolutely necessary, says Addl Director

Published: 10th August 2018 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 92 consignments of fish have been exported to four northeastern states since July 7 after being given quality certification from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), despite a ban which was imposed on export of fish from Andhra Pradesh due to the alleged use of formalin in the fish.

After the formalin controversy, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and West Bengal had issued communiques to Andhra Pradesh government saying that they would allow fish to be imported from the State only if it was certified by FSSAI.

K Sitarama Raju, Additional Director, Fisheries Department, told TNIE, “Following the controversy, the four governments have entered into an agreement to allow fish to be imported from AP after the product is examined by FSSAI and officials from the fisheries department for quality certification. We followed the process agreed to, and sent 92 consignments since July 7. As Assam was willing to import a lot of fish from us, theirs was the biggest order.”

Out of the 92 consignments sent, the Assam government received 86, W Bengal three, Meghalaya two and Tripura one.  

When asked about reports regarding invention of a new preservative using unrefined sugar and jaggery, Sitarama Raju said they would be used only if it is absolutely necessary for the exported fish. The Central Institute of Fisheries Education is working on making safe preservatives for fish exports, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Houses submerged in rain water at Kalpathy in Palakkad. ( Photo | Melton Antony)
Palakkad flooded due to heavy rains lashing across Kerala
Brad Pitt (Photo | AP)
Brad Pitt denies Angelina Jolie's claims that he's failed to support his children
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi