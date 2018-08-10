92 consignments of fish from Andhra Pradesh sent to North-East States

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 92 consignments of fish have been exported to four northeastern states since July 7 after being given quality certification from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), despite a ban which was imposed on export of fish from Andhra Pradesh due to the alleged use of formalin in the fish.

After the formalin controversy, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and West Bengal had issued communiques to Andhra Pradesh government saying that they would allow fish to be imported from the State only if it was certified by FSSAI.

K Sitarama Raju, Additional Director, Fisheries Department, told TNIE, “Following the controversy, the four governments have entered into an agreement to allow fish to be imported from AP after the product is examined by FSSAI and officials from the fisheries department for quality certification. We followed the process agreed to, and sent 92 consignments since July 7. As Assam was willing to import a lot of fish from us, theirs was the biggest order.”

Out of the 92 consignments sent, the Assam government received 86, W Bengal three, Meghalaya two and Tripura one.

When asked about reports regarding invention of a new preservative using unrefined sugar and jaggery, Sitarama Raju said they would be used only if it is absolutely necessary for the exported fish. The Central Institute of Fisheries Education is working on making safe preservatives for fish exports, he added.