Decorated Mangalagiri railway station inaugurated

The Mangalagiri railway station, decorated with Kalamkari art and clay art, was inaugurated on Wednesday as part of tourism promotion by APTDC and Guntur Railway Division.

Published: 30th August 2018 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Speaking on the occasion, Bhuma, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Guntur, said, “As the place is famous for Panakala Swamy Temple and Mangalgiri Fabric, we are in the process of expanding the station. In the first phase, we built separate waiting rooms for men and women and the station was upgraded. This initiative of Andhra Pradesh Tourism and Guntur Railway Division will help in the city’s growth.”

The electrification of the railway line from Chennai to Hyderabad will encourage people to visit Mangalagiri. Jayaram Reddy, Chairman of APTDC, said that four stations were selected to be decorated in the first phase. Among them, Mangalagiri was prioritised due to its prominence and its proximity to the capital city Amaravati. Ambari Elephant from Kondapalli has also been installed at Gannavaram airport, Vijayawada, as part of beautification works. Visitors passing through these places will notice these things.”

