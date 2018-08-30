Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada to have its own e-waste collection point

According to the VMC officials, the city has been generating around 200 tonnes of e-waste per annum, but most of it goes unsegregated, posing a serious threat to the environment.

Published: 30th August 2018 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2018 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

E-waste comprises computer and other electronic devices

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:Over the years, segregating the e-waste generated in city has become a herculean task for Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC). To overcome the problem, the civic body is in talks with Guntur-based Smart Waste Management System (SWMS) to enter a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for setting up of an e-waste collection point at Auto Nagar of Vijayawada.

According to the VMC officials, the city has been generating around 200 tonnes of e-waste per annum, but most of it goes unsegregated, posing a serious threat to the environment. In this regard, Municipal Commissioner J Nivas has mooted for setting up an e-waste collection point in the city, following the e-Waste (Management) Rules, 2016, notified by the Union Ministry of Environment. As per its guidelines, manufacturers and unauthorised recyclers are responsible for segregation of e-waste in any Urban Local Body (ULB).

However, due to lack of designated e-waste collection points in the city, authentic dealers and scrap dealers end up illegally dumping the discarded batteries, cartridges, displays, mobile phones and computer wastes or burning them, causing land and air pollution. Once the e-waste collection unit is made operational in the city, the problem can be addressed, officials said.

Speaking to TNIE on Tuesday, SWMS Managing Director Ch Harish said that electrical and electronic waste was more hazardous than plastic waste. An e-waste collection point will be opened shortly at Auto Nagar and the waste collected will be shifted to Visakhapatnam, where it will be segregated into ‘hazardous’ and ‘non-hazardous’ by Green Waves Recycler, an authorised recycling unit in the State, he said.

“At the same time, we will create awareness among the mobile phone shop owners and scrap dealers about handling e-waste properly without causing harm to the environment.Plans are also being made to establish environment clubs at educational institutions across the city,” he said. The businesses will be told about the importance of e-waste segregation.

Cause for land, air pollution
Authentic and scrap dealers in Vijayawada end up illegally dumping the discarded batteries, cartridges, displays, mobile phones and computer wastes, or sometimes even burning them. This is causing land and air pollution

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Auto Nagar of Vijayawada Smart Waste Management System

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor spotted during promotions of Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have given it all for 'Sui Dhaaga aka Made in India'. (Photo | Twitter)
Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai Airport post-promotions
Gallery
Actor-politician Nandamuri Harikrishna--son of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister N T Rama Rao-- died in a road accident in Nalgonda on 29 August morning. The 61-year-old was driving a Toyota Fortuner from Hyderabad to Nellore when the accident happened n
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao's son Harikrishna dies in car accident in Nalgonda
Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered yet another loss in a major final at the 2018 Asian Games. Here is a look back at the top five heartbreaks in finals for the shuttler in her career so far. (Photo | AP)
PV Sindhu's heartbreaks: A look back at the Asian Games silver medallist's five most painful losses in finals