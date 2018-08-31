Home Cities Vijayawada

AP AIIMS first batch classes begin at Siddhartha Medical College

White coat ceremony was conducted wherein the white coats were presented to each AIIMS student by their parents.

Published: 31st August 2018 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of AIIMS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first-ever batch of AP AIIMS started in the temporary campus at Siddhartha Medical College (SMC) here on Thursday. With the theme ‘Empowering students to create healthy and happy communities’, the introduction ceremony has started.

A special demonstration and hands-on training on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was conducted by a team of American Heart Association (AHA) led by Sachin Menon and Gowtham along with trainers from SVIMS, Tirupati. In addition, a Twitter campaign ‘Kick tobacco and embrace life’ was initiated by students of AIIMS Mangalagiri.

White coat ceremony was conducted wherein the white coats were presented to each AIIMS student by their parents. This year, four departments-Anatomy, Biochemistry, Psychology and Community Medicine and Family Medicine have started functioning, as these subjects will be taught for first-year students.

