TANA to help ryots use pesticide in safe manner

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Association of North America (TANA) launched a new initiative, ‘Rythukosam TANA’ for educating farmers about the precautions to be taken while using pesticides. Addressing a press conference here in the city on Sunday, TANA President Satish Vemana said that like every year, ‘Chaitanya Sravanthi’ celebrations are scheduled to take place across the State. “We are going to ensure effective implementation of the ‘Rythukosam’ initiative,” he said.

Satish Vemana further said, “Many farmers in the State are using pesticides without taking precautionary measures and it leads to many deaths. To prevent this from happening, we have come up with ‘Rythukosam’ initiative.”

“As part of it, a kit consisting of masks, gloves, glasses etc. will be distributed to farmers. We are also giving them smart equipments which will measure the nitrogen levels in the plants, making it easy for the farmers to know the quantity of ammonia or other fertilisers the plants require,” he added.

TANA is completing 22 years and the celebrations are taking place in California from July 4 to July 6. During the celebrations, some of the best farmers from Andhra Pradesh will be felicitated. Chaitanya Sravanthi celebrations started on December 23 and will go on till January 12. Cultural programmes and awareness camps will be conducted in both the Telugu-speaking states and ‘Rythukosam’ initiative will also be implemented.