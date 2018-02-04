VIJAYAWADA: American Oncology Institute (AOI), celebrated World Cancer Day 2018 in the city on Saturday. Under the campaign theme ‘We can, I can.’ World Cancer Day represents a unique opportunity to draw attention to what can be done to prevent and detect cancer early and save millions of avoidable deaths. Police Commissioner Gautam Sawang, Vasavya Mahila Mandali chairman Chennupati Vidya and ZPTC chairperson Gadde Anuradha graced the occasion.

American Oncology Institute, Guntur Center Head Dr. Birendra Kumar said, “It is important to address the menace of growing incidence of cancer with urgency and in a coordinated manner with due emphasis on prevention, timely diagnosis, and effective treatment. In AP, 28,082 people died from various types of cancer in 2015, as per the data provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research. Sedentary lifestyle, rising obesity, smoking and consumption of alcohol are some of the reasons for higher incidence.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Police Commissioner said “Cancer is on the rise in our country. There is a need for advancements in cancer. I strongly believe events like this will go a long way in creating the necessary awareness.”