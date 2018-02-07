VIJAYAWADA: Thai Airways has evinced interest to launch international airline services from Andhra Pradesh. While the representatives of the Thai Airways said they plan to start services either from Vijayawada or Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked them to make Vijayawada

their base.A delegation, which consists of officials from various departments from Thailand, met the CM on Tuesday and expressed its readiness to build a Buddhist temple in Amaravati, provided 10 acres of land is allocated to them.

The CM said the State government will take a decision if the Thai delegation submits a concrete plan including designs and plans. The delegates further informed the CM that they want to work in association with the Buddhist Learning Centre in Acharya Nagarjuna University to propagate Buddhist dharma in the State.