Rape of minor: YSRC president Jaganmohan Reddy blames TDP government's for laxity​

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Andhra Pradesh has achieved a dubious distinction of topping the list of atrocities on women, YSR Congress (YSRC) president YS Jaganmohan Reddy has said that even a simple inquiry into the issue will put some Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders behind the bars.Expressing deep anguish and shock over the gruesome incident of rape of a nine-year-old in Guntur district, Jaganmohan Reddy blamed the TDP government for the incident. He said the government’s laxity in maintaining law and order has resulted in such a heinous crime.

Citing the Dachepalli incident, he said many such ghastly crimes were reported in the State in the recent past. No proper action was taken as most of the perpetrators of crimes happen to be TDP leaders or cadre and this has led to the crime going unchecked. He sought to know why Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has not taken any action. He said there have been numerous cases of atrocities on women after TDP came to power and most of the culprits are people belonging to the ruling TDP and they are going scot-free, emboldening the criminals. In the last one month, many cases of atrocities on women were reported in Guntur district alone and no action was taken against the culprits.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, party spokesperson Vasireddy Padma said Guntur district had witnessed nearly 10-20 incidents of assaults on women in the past one month.“We condemn the Dachepalli incident. Our party has sent a fact-finding team to the Macherla constituency where a woman was brutally tortured. The State tops the list of atrocities on women. A recent survey revealed that five TDP leaders are facing cases of atrocities on women and two of them are in the Cabinet,” she said.

In Vijayawada, the call money sex racket broke out but no action was taken. The State government is insensitive to attacks on minors, she said.Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan also condemned the Dachepalli incident involving the rape of a minor girl. He took to the Twitter and said, “I am deeply hurt on learning about the Dachepalli incident. I request the government machinery and the Police Department to stand by the victim’s family,” he said.