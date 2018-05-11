Home Cities Vijayawada

Only 9 of 65 institutes began works in allotted land at Amaravati: P Narayana

Municipal Minister and Vice-Chairman of AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) P Narayana has said that only nine of the 65 institutions, which were allotted land in Amaravati,

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Municipal Minister and Vice-Chairman of AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) P Narayana has said that only nine of the 65 institutions, which were allotted land in Amaravati, have begun construction works. He said the State government has sent notices to the institutions, most of which are Central Government bodies.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting on land allotment in the capital region with the Group of Ministers, headed by Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Thursday, he recalled that the State government had allotted 1,312 acres to various institutions, including educational institutions, BIS, public sector banks and others. “Of these, VIT-AP and SRM have already begun operations.

Works related to seven more are underway. Most of the institutions which have not launched the construction activity belong to the Central Government. They have a due process to follow and they will begin works after getting the requisite permits from their respective ministries,” he said.

He further said that the GoM decided to allot 56 acres of land in the capital region to 13 institutions. The State government was giving land to various institutions to kick-start the economic activity in the capital. “If one institution starts operations, economic activity would gradually increase. This is the reason why we are allotting land to various institutions of national and international repute,” he added.

Who got how much land
10 acres: Vikas Kendra (Art of Living)
10 acres: Isha Foundation
10 acres: Dr Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial 
5.43 acres: Dr NRS Government Ayurvedic College
5 acres: Ramakrishna Mission
4 acres: Indian Army
3 acres: Chandra Rajeswara Rao Foundation
2.3 acres: Amaravati Venture Habitat Centre
80 cents: National Centre for Disease Control
70 cents: Society for Andhra Pradesh Network (MANA TV)
60 cents : RailTel Corporation of India

