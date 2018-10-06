South Central Railway to run four Suvidha special trains from Oct 18 to clear passenger rush

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to clear extra passenger rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run four Suvidha special train services between Hyderabad and Kakinada Town from October 18. The SCR also announced 10 weekly Tatkal Express Special trains between Yesvantpur and Visakhapatnam starting October 12. The special services will pass through Vijayawada and Guntur/Tenali.

According to a press release issued on Friday, train number 82709 (Hyderabad - Kakinada Town) Suvidha Special Train will depart from Hyderabad at 6.50 pm on October 18 and 20 and is scheduled to arrive in Kakinada Town at 7:20 am on the next day.

Similarly, train number 82710 (Kakinada Town - Hyderabad) Suvidha Special Train will depart Kakinada Town at 8.30 pm on October 19 and 21, and arrive at Hyderabad at 08.50 am the following day. “En route, these special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both the directions,” the press release said. Meanwhile, train number 06579 Weekly Tatkal special train will depart Yesvantpur at 6.35 pm on October 12, 19 and 26, and November 2 and 9, and is scheduled to reach Visakhapatnam at 2.35 pm the following day.

In the return direction, train number 06580 Visakhapatnam - Yesvantpur Weekly Tatkal special train will depart Visakhapatnam at 1.45 pm on October 14, 21, 28, and November 4 and 11, and will reach Yesvantpur at 9.05 am the next day.

“En route, the tatkal special trains will stop at Banasavadi, Krishnarajapuram, Whitefield, Bangarpet, Kuppam, Jollarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Anakapalle and Duvvada stations in both the directions,” the press release said.