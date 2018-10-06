Home Cities Vijayawada

South Central Railway to run four Suvidha special trains from Oct 18 to clear passenger rush

In order to clear extra passenger rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run four Suvidha special train services between Hyderabad and Kakinada Town from October 18.

Published: 06th October 2018 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Special Train will depart from Hyderabad at 6.50 pm on October 18 and 20 and is scheduled to arrive in Kakinada Town at 7:20 am on the next day.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to clear extra passenger rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run four Suvidha special train services between Hyderabad and Kakinada Town from October 18. The SCR also announced 10 weekly Tatkal Express Special trains between Yesvantpur and Visakhapatnam starting October 12. The special services will pass through Vijayawada and Guntur/Tenali.

According to a press release issued on Friday, train number 82709 (Hyderabad - Kakinada Town) Suvidha Special Train will depart from Hyderabad at 6.50 pm on October 18 and 20 and is scheduled to arrive in Kakinada Town at 7:20 am on the next day.

Similarly, train number 82710 (Kakinada Town - Hyderabad) Suvidha Special Train will depart Kakinada Town at 8.30 pm on October 19 and 21, and arrive at Hyderabad at 08.50 am the following day. “En route, these special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations in both the directions,” the press release said. Meanwhile, train number 06579 Weekly Tatkal special train will depart Yesvantpur at 6.35 pm on October 12, 19 and 26, and November 2 and 9, and is scheduled to reach Visakhapatnam at 2.35 pm the following day.

In the return direction, train number 06580 Visakhapatnam - Yesvantpur Weekly Tatkal special train will depart Visakhapatnam at 1.45 pm on October 14, 21, 28, and November 4 and 11, and will reach Yesvantpur at 9.05 am the next day.

“En route, the tatkal special trains will stop at Banasavadi, Krishnarajapuram, Whitefield, Bangarpet, Kuppam, Jollarpettai, Katpadi, Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Chirala, Tenali, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Anakapalle and Duvvada stations in both the directions,” the press release said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suvidha special trains South Central Railway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi
Why did Mahatma Gandhi never receive the Nobel Peace Prize?
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices