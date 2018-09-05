Home Cities Vijayawada

Gym trainer ends life, urges JSP chief Pawan Kalyan to attend funeral

On Monday afternoon, Anil had committed suicide by hanging himself to the fan when he was alone and left a suicide note in his trouser pocket.

Published: 05th September 2018 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

suicide

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A 24-year-old gym trainer at Talwakars Gym near Patamata committed suicide on Tuesday and left a note urging actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan to attend his funeral. The deceased, Komaravollu Anil Kumar, 24, was a hardcore fan of Pawan Kalyan. He participated in all the programmes organised by Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the city and always yearned to meet his favourite star.

On Monday afternoon, Anil had committed suicide by hanging himself to the fan when he was alone and left a suicide note in his trouser pocket. His mother K Ratnakumari, 50, who returned after buying groceries, was shocked to see her son hanging to the fan and called her neighbours for help. 

Police then sent the body for post-mortem after taking possession of the suicide note. According to Satyanarayanapuram inspector P Kanaka Rao, Anil had been in a state of depression for the past 20 days after his wife Manjula left for his parents’ house following some problems between them. 

“He might have taken the extreme step as  his repeated attempts to persuade his wife to come back to him failed. Since Pawan Kalyan was his favourite star with whom he wanted to meet, Anil seemed to have mentioned his name in the suicide note requesting him to attend his last rites,” said the inspector. In the note, Anil Kumar sought forgiveness from his sister Karuna, mother Rathnakumari and wife Manjula. Police registered a case under Section 174 of Cr.PC and launched.

Suicide Helpline 
OneLife: 
78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Reuters journalist Wa Lone is escorted by police as he leaves court outside Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Wives of jailed Reuters journalists ask Myanmar for mercy
Confusion, conspiracy, Congress are synonyms: BJP
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age