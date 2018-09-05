Gym trainer ends life, urges JSP chief Pawan Kalyan to attend funeral

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 24-year-old gym trainer at Talwakars Gym near Patamata committed suicide on Tuesday and left a note urging actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan to attend his funeral. The deceased, Komaravollu Anil Kumar, 24, was a hardcore fan of Pawan Kalyan. He participated in all the programmes organised by Jana Sena Party (JSP) in the city and always yearned to meet his favourite star.

On Monday afternoon, Anil had committed suicide by hanging himself to the fan when he was alone and left a suicide note in his trouser pocket. His mother K Ratnakumari, 50, who returned after buying groceries, was shocked to see her son hanging to the fan and called her neighbours for help.

Police then sent the body for post-mortem after taking possession of the suicide note. According to Satyanarayanapuram inspector P Kanaka Rao, Anil had been in a state of depression for the past 20 days after his wife Manjula left for his parents’ house following some problems between them.

“He might have taken the extreme step as his repeated attempts to persuade his wife to come back to him failed. Since Pawan Kalyan was his favourite star with whom he wanted to meet, Anil seemed to have mentioned his name in the suicide note requesting him to attend his last rites,” said the inspector. In the note, Anil Kumar sought forgiveness from his sister Karuna, mother Rathnakumari and wife Manjula. Police registered a case under Section 174 of Cr.PC and launched.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife:

78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000