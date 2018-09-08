Home Cities Vijayawada

GI tag fails to boost Kalamkari sales

Even after Kalamkari art form got Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2013, artisans are struggling to sell their products.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Anirudh Chakravarthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Even after Kalamkari art form got Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2013, artisans are struggling to sell their products. The tag has not benefited them in any way as people, including the artisans themselves, are unaware of the tag.“Just because the tag has been conferred, it does not mean that people know about it.

Even if certain people who read or watch the news know, the tourists mostly do not. Products of various indigenous art forms such as Kalamkari should have a mark like jewellery has hallmark, or it should have a bar coded label, assuring the people that the product has been recognised by the government,” said P Srinivas, head of Kalamkari Museum in Pedana. 

Batta Mohan Rao, president, Kalamkari Welfare Association, said, “Many Kalamkari workers have shifted to tenant farming or have become construction labourers. The ones who are working, get `200-`400 but it is not an adequate compensation for the work they do.”

However, Sajja Nageswara Rao, General Secretary, Kalamkari Welfare Association blamed the artisans for failing to market their products. “The problem is not that the central government has not provided us with the GI tag. We can advertise the GI tag ourselves by labelling our products but nobody does that.”The Common Facility Center, which was to be built two years ago, has also been left half-constructed in Pedana, Srinivas said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality