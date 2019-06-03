Power use around Vijayawada doubles

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Power use in Krishna district has nearly doubled this summer, according to AP Transco. As against the average daily use of 600 MW, daily average energy consumption has risen to 1,004 MW this summer. AP Transco SE K Suresh Babu on Sunday said Machilipatnam Urban and Rural, Pedana, Kruthivennu and Bantumilli mandals of the district witnessed power outage on Sunday morning after two transformers got shut but was repaired and power restored.