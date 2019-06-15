Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh's Krishna Collector takes lead in blood donation

Inaugurating a blood camp at ALIET to commemorate World Blood Donor Day on Friday, the Collector observed that a healthy adult could donate blood once every three months.

Krishna collector Md Imtiaz

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector Md Imtiaz has said that blood donation was a noble cause which could save thousands of lives. He appealed to the public to donate blood whenever they can. 

Inaugurating a blood camp at Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology (ALIET) to commemorate World Blood Donor Day on Friday, the Collector observed that a healthy adult could donate blood once every three months.

“Not only it would save several lives, but donating blood would also help the donor as new blood is formed,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr I Ramesh observed that the Collector donated blood over 30 times and stood as an inspiration to people.

Seven people, who voluntarily donated blood on several occasions, saving lives were felicitated. Those who were felicitated include Collector Md Imtiaz (donated blood over 30 times), T Murali Krishna from Machilipatnam (63 times), Patnala Paparao from Gudivada (donated blood 15 times and motivated 1,800 donors), Venkateswara Rao (Venka Babu) from Machilipatnam organised over 4,000 blood donations, student of ALIET Mullapudi Ramakrishna (14 blood donations), Dr VV Prabhakar Rao from ALIET (20 times), and Alapati Pavan Kumar for motivating and organising 2,300 blood donations through Mana Avanigadda Blood Donor group.

Meanwhile, the district officials also released the statistics of blood donations held in 2018-19. 
A total of 67,714 blood units were collected, of which 58,792 (87 percent) were on voluntary basis. 

In April alone, 5,287 units were collected. There are 18 blood banks and eight blood storage centres in the district.

