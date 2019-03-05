RTC to identify new routes to ply buses

Home Cities Vijayawada

A ground level survey has been launched by APSRTC Vijayawada region to identify new routes on which buses can ply and connect the city with 31 villages.

Representative image: The APSRTC buses. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A ground level survey has been launched by APSRTC Vijayawada region to identify new routes on which buses can ply and connect the city with 31 villages. On the demand of passengers for more services in the city, the measure has been taken.

According to RTC officials, the corporation has a fleet of 490 buses including sub-urban and metro express services on 115 routes. As many as 2,16,137 passengers commute on these routes everyday which earns a revenue of `42 lakh to APSRTC per day.

The occupancy ratio (OR) stands at 60 per cent, they added. The demand, however, to increase buses grew louder after several institutions including educational institutions and private companies shifted their base to Vijayawada post bifurcation.

Considering increase in footfall on Amaravati route over the months, the RTC, a few months ago, introduced four metro buses through route number 331 between Pandit Nehru Bus Station and Amaravati. Other buses plying on route number 33H are connecting Wholesale Market at (Housing Board Colony) and Autonagar.

“Majority of buses are plying on five routes which are MG Road, Eluru Road, Besant Road, Nunna, Kondapalli, and Ibrahimpatnam. For a few months passengers are demanding that the RTC increase frequency of buses to connect villages. Following which, a team of officials are directed to conduct a survey to find out feasibility and OR,” said K Sriramulu, RTC Vijayawada regional chief traffic manager (CTM).

Demand for more buses in city

The demand for more buses grew louder after several institutions and private companies shifted their base to Vijayawada post bifurcation

