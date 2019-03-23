Come up with measures to overcome drinking water scarcity in summer, CS tells officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials have proposed to spend Rs 185 crore for the implementation of summer action plan in rural areas and Rs 155 crore in urban localities.

During a meeting organised by Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APDMA) Commissioner Vara Prasad said that a summer action plan in rural areas was proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 185 crore.

He said that they have identified as many as 5,784 habitations facing water scarcity and steps are being taken for supplying water through tankers.

Similarly, steps will also be taken for deepening the existing borewells, filling of summer storage tanks with water and hiring of private water resources.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary R Karikal Valaven said that funds to a tune of Rs 155 crore are needed for implementation of the summer action plan in all 110 urban local bodies.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to take precautionary measures to overcome drinking water scarcity in summer and also to ensure adequate fodder to cattle during the summer months.