Home Cities Vijayawada

Fund crunch hits Polavaram R&R

The severe financial crunch being faced by the State exchequer has hampered Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) of the oustees of the Polavaram Irrigation Project.

Published: 05th May 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The severe financial crunch being faced by the State exchequer has hampered Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) of the oustees of the Polavaram Irrigation Project. Since it is mandatory on the part of the government to complete the R&R procedure before it attempts to divert water into canals by gravity by July, officials are in the process of chalking out a strategy to accomplish the pending work in the next 50 days.

According to officials, there are close to 19,000 families, who would be displaced by the first phase of the project (41.15 metre contour). As per the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act, the government has to provide compensation to project displaced families (PDFs). The data shows that the government has so far fulfilled its R&R commitment to about 4,000 PDFs.

“We have worked out the details of the compensation payable to each family. Work on R&R colonies  have reached an advanced stage of completion. On an average, we have to pay `17-18 lakh to each affected family. This is the right time to transfer money to the families as we plan to provide water by July. But, there is no adequate flow of funds,” a senior official told TNIE.

KVP blames Naidu for Polavaram ‘burden’

Vijayawada: In a letter written to CM Naidu on Saturday, Congress MP KVP Ramachandra Rao accused him of deceiving the people of the State with regard to Polavaram funds. The terms and conditions laid down by the Centre pertaining to the revised cost estimates of the project were not explained to people of the State properly by Naidu, the MP said. He demanded that Naidu openly apologise to the people of the State for the Polavaram cost escalation and file a counter to the PIL in the High Court of AP requesting it to direct the Centre to bear the entire cost of Polavaram sans any conditions.

The official explained that each PDF, on an average, is entitled to a financial compensation of around `7 lakh and another `10-11 lakh is spent on providing a house with all basic facilities. 
As the department has only a month’s time left to keep its promise of providing water, officials are in the process of holding discussions with the finance department to get the pending dues cleared. 
Bills worth close to `300 crore, of which `60 crore pertains to LARR, are pending with the State government, which is first spending the money and then getting reimbursement from the Centre. The reimbursement dues amount to close `4,800 crore, the official revealed. 
“In the last two days, a few bills pertaining to head works and Rehabilitation & Resettlement  have been cleared. 

Since the finance department is in a tight spot, it has prioritised the payments such as salaries, pensions and others. 
Once these are done in the next couple of days, the department has agreed to release more funds for R&R purposes. We expect that to happen in a couple of days,” another official added. When asked if the fund crunch would come in the way of government living up to its promise of providing water to irrigation by this monsoon, the officials replied in the negative. 
“We have chalked out a strategy and are working towards it. No doubt, we have a long way to go to fulfil our R&R commitment, but we are confident of completing it,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp