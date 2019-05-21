Anantapur district drought: CPM seeks government action

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Anantapur district is in grip of drought and the situation in Mukundapuram of Garladinne mandal amply reflects it, said CPM State secretary P Madhu on Monday. In a letter written to Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, he said a CPM delegation visited Mukundapuram and studied the situation there. Sweet lime crop in 1,650 hectares is withering. In those lands, mango and sapota were also cultivated and those trees are also facing the same situation for want of water.

The sweet lime trees aged from 2 to 25 are withering away, leaving the farmers in tears, he said. Madhu demanded the CS to release water to Mukundapuram form Penna Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir.