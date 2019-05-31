Home Cities Vijayawada

Hours after taking oath as CM, Jagan revamps CMO

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Within hours after taking oath, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday revamped the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), posting Solomon Arokia Raj (2000 batch IAS officer), Secretary to Government and CIP, Industries and Commerce Department, as his Secretary and K Dhananjaya Reddy (2006 batch IAS officer), who was the AP Tourism Development Corporation Limited (APTDC) Managing Director, as his Additional Secretary.

Arokia Raj shall also hold the post of Secretary to Government and CIP, Industries and Commerce Department, on full additional charge, until further orders. Similarly, P Krishna Mohan Reddy, Special Grade Deputy Collector (Retd), has been appointed the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the CM.

More new faces are likely to be posted in the CMO. Special chief secretaries Adityanath Das, KS Jawahar Reddy and B Rajasekhar, and AV Dharma Reddy, who is working in the Union Home Ministry, are likely to be brought to the CMO.

The revamp began with the transfer of Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Principal Secretary G Sai Pratap, secretaries Girija Shankar and Rajamouli, from the CMO. All the four officials have been directed to report to the General Administration department and they will have to wait for new postings.

Shamsher Singh Rawat (1992 IAS officer), Principal Secretary, Social Welfare, has been transferred and posted as Principal Finance Secretary. He shall also hold the post of Principal Secretary, Social Welfare Department, full additional charge, until further orders.

While Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam is likely to be continued in the same post, former Chief Secretary Anil Chandra Punetha, who was transferred by the Election Commission will retire from service on Friday.

Who got what

Solomon Arokia Raj has been appointed  CM’s Secretary
K Dhananjaya Reddy made Additional Secretary of CM
P Krishna Mohan Reddy appointed OSD to the CM
Shamsher Singh Rawat posted as Principal Finance Secretary

