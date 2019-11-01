ONGC executives meet CM Jagan Reddy, seek help for offshore operations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Kakinada, along with executive director AJ Morbale, met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday at his camp office and explained to him various developmental works taken up by the corporation.

The officials sought the support of the State government to their eastern offshore operations. They also explained to the CM the services being rendered by the ONGC at Kakinada as part of CSR. Morbale said that the CM assured full cooperation and asked them to concentrate on the protection of the environment.

“He suggested that we focus on providing infrastructure facilities in schools in East Godavari and medical services in remote areas using funds earmarked for Corporate Social Responsibility,” Morbale said.