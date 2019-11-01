Home Cities Vijayawada

ONGC executives meet CM Jagan Reddy, seek help for offshore operations

The officials sought the support of the State government to their eastern offshore operations.

Published: 01st November 2019 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

ONGC ED AJ Morbale interacts with CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team from the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Kakinada, along with executive director AJ Morbale, met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday at his camp office and explained to him various developmental works taken up by the corporation. 

The officials sought the support of the State government to their eastern offshore operations. They also explained to the CM the services being rendered by the ONGC at Kakinada as part of CSR. Morbale said that the CM assured full cooperation and asked them to concentrate on the protection of the environment. 

“He suggested that we focus on providing infrastructure facilities in schools in East Godavari and medical services in remote areas using funds earmarked for Corporate Social Responsibility,” Morbale said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ONGC ONGC kakinada YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh CM Corporate Social Responsibility
India Matters
For representational purposes
India's 'weak' cybersecurity needs immediate overhaul
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
No passport, no fee for Kartarpur pilgrims on opening day: Pakistan
Professor Dr Syed Jahangir, Head of the Department Arab Studies, EFL (English and Foreign Language) University (Photo| ANI)
Hyderabad prof gives free education, food & shelter to under-privileged kids
For representational purposes
7 out of 8 core sectors contract as infra output slips to 14-year low

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal blames Punjab and Haryana government, distributes masks to School children
Cyclone Maha: Over 1,000 people shifted to 11 relief camps
Gallery
It's wildfire season again in California and it seems to be getting more intense by the year. California's governor declared a statewide emergency on October 27 as a huge blaze, fanned by strong winds, forced mass evacuations and power blackouts as it bor
IN PHOTOS | California wildfires: Why has the state turned into a tinderbox again?
"If he wants to play, that's his call": Best quotes on 'MS Dhoni's retirement' | Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp