Home Cities Vijayawada

Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Group from Peddapuram collects 350 kg of plastic in just 3 days 

Published: 05th October 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid nationwide attempts to make India plastic-free, a non-profit group from East Godavari has come up with its ‘rice for plastic’ initiative, to make people give up products made of the synthetic material. The group, known as 'Mana Peddapuram', operates from the small town in the district. 

“We have two major objectives. One is to motivate people to avoid using items made of plastic. The other is our fight against hunger. ‘Rice for plastic’ helps us with both of our objectives,” said Naresh Pedireddi, who conceptualized the initiative. After completing his MBA in Human Resource, Pedireddi is now a cashew nut trader.

Through the drive, which was launched only a couple of days ago on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, the group collected 350 kg of plastic in the first three days of their campaign. Speaking with TNIE, Pedireddi said, “Before October 2, we announced that whoever brings us plastic items, preferably single-use plastics, will be given an equal quantity of rice.”

The campaign has received an amazing response on the very first day of its launch. “On the first day itself, we collected 200 kg of plastic and distributed 200 kg of rice. One kg of rice cost us Rs 25. Today (on Friday), we collected 150 kg more plastic.” 

The group buys rice directly from the mills, as it costs them less. The synthetic materials collected are given to sanitation workers. The civic body, in turn, gives them to the recycling plants, owned by the government and private parties, in and around Peddapuram.

“The nearest recycling unit owned by the government is in Vijayawada. We have requested the government to start one in our town so that it becomes easy for us to recycle,” Pedireddi observed, adding, 350 kg of collected plastic was recycled.

The group is funded by its over 20,000 members, who hail from various parts of the State. “We know that it is a difficult task and a far-sought dream to make the State completely plastic-free. However, after seeing the response from locals seeking help in cleaning up their surroundings and also from those who fund us, I am sure we will be successful. We have also got requests from people from Hyderabad to start similar initiatives there,” explained Peddireddi.

However, the group has decided to make the campaign a weekly-affair as almost all its members are from the working class. “We will continue the campaign, but will conduct the barter-only on Sundays as we need manpower and most of us have offices to attend to and businesses to look after.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
plastic-free East Godavari rice for plastic Mana Peddapuram Human Resource
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp