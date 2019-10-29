Residents urge Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner to repair roads, unclog drains

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: During ‘Dial Your Commissioner’ held on Monday, residents urged Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh to take necessary steps to put an end to overflowing of drains, repair damaged arterial roads and ensure effective implementation of solid waste management practices across the city.

As part of the programme, residents of Singh Nagar sought the Commissioner to ensure removal of weeds growing on the premises of MK Baig School and to replace the drainage pipeline in the locality which is causing inconvenience to the pedestrians. Another resident from Old Rajarajeswari Peta informed Venkatesh about the poor condition of Masjid road in the locality.

Other grievances include demands for stern action against a fast food centre at Gayatri Nagar for unhygienic practices and removal of damaged dumper bins in Suryaraopet.

Responding to the public’s plea, the civic body chief has directed the public health department officials to take necessary action against the fast food centre and engineering department officials have been directed to conduct a ground level survey and recarpet the damaged arterial roads in Old Rajarajeswari Peta.

Chief engineer D Mariyanna, additional commissioner (general) K Shakunthala and other officials were also present.