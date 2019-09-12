Home Cities Vijayawada

Protect ocean ecosystem, tap blue economy: Andhra Pradesh principal secretary Rajat Bhargava

According to Rajat Bhargava, the State government envisions holistic, smart and sustainable economic growth through blue economy.

Published: 12th September 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The blue economy is not only about the ocean economy or about engagement with the oceans and various water bodies, but it is also about how development and environment sustainability can go hand in hand, said Rajat Bhargava, principal secretary (Industries, Investment, and Commerce).

Participating in the stakeholders’ consultation meeting on blue economy organised by the State government in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday, he said it is of utmost importance to India as well as to the Coastal States like Andhra Pradesh where key sectors, such as fisheries, food processing, textile, tourism, etc., individually contribute to the economy are put under one umbrella.

Explaining the vision of the Chief Minister, he said Andhra Pradesh has a strong presence in agro and food processing, textiles, chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals and electronics sectors, the blue economy has to cover these areas. Considering the State’s strategic location which can act as Gateway to the East and Southeast Asian economies, the industries department under the leadership of the Chief Minister developing policies which will not only ensure economic growth for the industrial sector in the State but will also generate employment, leading to overall development, he said.

According to Rajat Bhargava, the State government envisions holistic, smart and sustainable economic growth through blue economy. The development of the blue economy sector is of strategic importance to the State due to the vast coastline which offers various potential opportunities. Evidence-based management shall be followed for devising and implementing the strategy.

As part of this initiative, the State government will identify and partner with countries such as Germany, Russia, and Japan, where blue economy sectors are being developed on a large scale. To further support the seafood processing industries, the State wishes to attract investments in temperature-controlled warehouses along the coast, feeder cold storage facilities near production areas and develop cold chain in PPP mode with investments from the private sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
FICCI andhra oceans ocean economy Rajat Bhargava principal secretary
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp