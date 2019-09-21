Andhra Pradesh government sanctions Rs 4,690 crore for clearing discoms’ dues 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has given administrative sanction for the release of Rs 4,690 crore to power discoms to clear the dues to be paid to various financial agencies and banks.

According to GO (RT 110) issued by Energy Secretary Srikant, the sanctioned amount would be paid to eight institutions. Of the sanctioned amount, Rs 1,276 crore would be paid to Power Finance Corporation, while Rs 3,414 crore would be credited to various banks for NTPC account.