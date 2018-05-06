Karnataka polls: Jignesh Mevani urges voters to vote for secular parties, not BJP

By Express News Service

HUBBALI: Gujarat MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Sunday urged voters not to cast their votes to BJP in the Assembly polls and issued a call to chase away Chor Chowkidar (thief watchman) from Karnataka.

He was interacting with Safai Karmacharis as part of a 'Save Constitution' campaign. "The Chor Chowkidar (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) has looted the money of the poor and is distributing it to the rich," he said. He called upon civic workers to unite against the Manuvadi party (BJP) and to fight for their rights.

"BJP always opposed Dalits, they don’t want development of the deprived community. The BJP people want to see you as garbage lifters. If you vote BJP on May 12 they will make your life unbearable. Instead, you vote for other secular parties”, he added.

Mevani also called upon the civic workers to strengthen their organisation and to put pressure on the government to get more facilities. “The garbage lifting, gutter cleaning work should end with you. Your son or daughter should not enter in this field. Try to give them better education. These works were imposed on Dalits by Manuvadi people. Prime Minister Modi when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat had stated in a book that cleaning garbage and clutter gives one a kind of spiritual pleasure. If this is the case then I urge the prime minister to clean gutters in Karnataka and experience the spiritual pleasure,” he requested.