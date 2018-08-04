Home Entertainment English

Actor Priyanka Chopra's 'Quantico' journey comes to an end

Priyanka is set to star opposite Chris Pratt in 'Cowboy Ninja Viking', directed by Michelle MacLaren. 

Priyanka Chopra (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Priyanka Chopra has finally ended her journey as Alex Parish- the character from American TV series 'Quantico' that brought her fame globally.

The 35-year-old actress took to her Twitter handle to share her thoughts about the journey for three-long-seasons and said that the story of Alex Parish "will come full circle".

"As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you'll see, her story will come full circle...and that is the best feeling as an actor. Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of colour to play leading ladies," she wrote.

"Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish...memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life. It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again!" Priyanka added.

The American drama thriller series premiered on September 7, 2015 on ABC.

Alex Parish, played by the desi girl, was a bright FBI recruit who joined the agency after graduating from the FBI Academy and became a prime suspect of a terrorist attack on Grand Central Terminal.

Presently, Priyanka is set to star opposite Chris Pratt in 'Cowboy Ninja Viking', directed by Michelle MacLaren. 

