Home Entertainment English

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer blasts Asia Argento's 'hypocrisy'

Argento was one of Weinstein's initial accusers revealing to the New Yorker that he forcibly performed oral sex on her 20 years ago.

Published: 21st August 2018 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Asia Argento

Italian actress and director Asia Argento. | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Harvey Weinstein's lawyer has slammed Asia Argento following a report that she had settled a sexual abuse claim brought by actor-singer James Bennett.

Argento was one of Weinstein's initial accusers revealing to the New Yorker that he forcibly performed oral sex on her 20 years ago.

She has also been one of the vocal advocates of the #MeToo movement.

The New York Times on Sunday reported that Argento, months after publicly accusing Weinstein of sexually assaulting her, arranged to pay USD 380,000 to actor and musician Jimmy Bennett, who claimed she sexually assaulted him in 2013 when he was 17 and Argento was 37.

Weinstein's attorney, Ben Brafman, said in a statement to TMZ that the revelations about Argento undermine her claims against Weinstein.

"This development reveals a stunning level of hypocrisy by Asia Argento, one of the most vocal catalysts who sought to destroy Harvey Weinstein.

What is perhaps most egregious, is the timing, which suggests that at the very same time Argento was working on her own secret settlement for the alleged sexual abuse of a minor, she was positioning herself at the forefront of those condemning Mr Weinstein, despite the fact that her sexual relationship with Mr Weinstein was between two consenting adults which lasted for more than four years.

"The sheer duplicity of her conduct is quite extraordinary and should demonstrate to everyone how poorly the allegations against Mr Weinstein were actually vetted and accordingly, cause all of us to pause and allow due process to prevail, not condemnation by fundamental dishonesty," Brafman said.

Argento did not sue Weinstein and her allegations against him are not being used in his planned trial.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Asia Argento Harvey Weinstein Asia Argento sexual abuse James Bennett

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and in commemoration of Prophet Abraham's readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to God. (Photo|AFP)
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
Interesting facts about Saurabh Chaudhary, the 16-year-old gold medallist at the Asian Games