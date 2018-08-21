Home Entertainment English

MTV Video Music Awards 2018: Kevin Hart takes dig at Donald Trump, 'allows audience to kneel'

The 39-year-old comedian Kevin Hart said that the award show was like a 'typical day at the White House'.

Published: 21st August 2018

Kevin Hart

Comedian Kevin Hart | AP

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Comedian Kevin Hart, while presenting at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, told the audience that 'they could kneel', seemingly referring to the controversy over the protest by National Football League (NFL) players during the American national anthem.

"This game you're allowed to kneel. You can do whatever you want, there's no old white men to stop you," said Hart while presenting with his 'Night School' co-star and comedian Tiffany Haddish.

The 39-year-old further said that the award show was like a 'typical day at the White House' reported Fox News.

On August 9, NFL players continued to protest during the national anthem, which started over incidents of alleged police brutality. While some held fists in the air, many decided to kneel, despite the ongoing controversy.

After United States President Donald Trump recently criticised the NFL players for their protest, the football league passed a rule stating that the players would be fined if they don't stand during the National Anthem while being on the field, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Hart will next be seen in the sequel of 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Karen Gillan. The fantasy drama will hit theatres on December 13, next year.

