Scarlette Johansson has appeared as Black Widow in six films of the franchise and will be soon seen in the upcoming films 'Avengers: Infinity War' and its second part.

Black Widow, played by Scarlett Johansson will soon get a standalone film. Marvel studios is finally pushing for the film with Jac Shaeffer brought in to write the script.

Fans were calling for a Black Widow spin-off for a long time and the project has finally gained momentum with the latest news.

Though still in early development, the project still gives hope for fans of Natasha Romanoff a.k.a Black Widow, the Russian spy who later defected to the United States.

According to Variety, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has met with many candidates before zeroing in on Schaeffer.

Scarlette Johansson has appeared as Black Widow in six films of the franchise and will be soon seen in the upcoming films 'Avengers: Infinity War' and its second part.

In the hugely popular superhero media franchise and the shared universe, Marvel has already churned out box-office hits like Iron-Man, Ant-Man, Captain America and the upcoming 'Black Panther' as well TV series like 'Marvel's Agents of Shield', 'Marvel's Runaways', the Netflix show 'Daredevil' etc.

The series have collectively grossed over USD 13.5 billion at global box-office.