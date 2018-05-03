Sandra Bullock stalker found dead after standoff with SWAT

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Joshua James Corbett, who was once convicted of stalking actor Sandra Bullock, was found dead at his residence after a five-hour-long standoff with the SWAT.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Corbett, who was convicted of breaking into Bullock's house in 2014, died of a self-inflicted injury after he refused to leave his house when police showed up to arrest him.

The standoff started after Los Angeles police tried to serve him a warrant at his home.

However, he barricaded himself inside a building in the back of the property, resulting in police seeking the help of SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team.

After trying to coax Corbett to get out of the building for 5-hours, the SWAT team went inside only to find the 42-year-old dead of a self-inflicted wound which was not the result of a gunshot.

In 2014, Corbett was convicted of breaking into Bullock's West Los Angeles home and was sentenced to five years probation and mental health counseling.