Home Entertainment English

Sandra Bullock stalker found dead after standoff with SWAT

The standoff started after Los Angeles police tried to serve him a warrant at his home.

Published: 03rd May 2018 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2018 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

Sandra Bullock at the 2018 Oscars | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Joshua James Corbett, who was once convicted of stalking actor Sandra Bullock, was found dead at his residence after a five-hour-long standoff with the SWAT.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Corbett, who was convicted of breaking into Bullock's house in 2014, died of a self-inflicted injury after he refused to leave his house when police showed up to arrest him.

The standoff started after Los Angeles police tried to serve him a warrant at his home.

However, he barricaded himself inside a building in the back of the property, resulting in police seeking the help of SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team.

After trying to coax Corbett to get out of the building for 5-hours, the SWAT team went inside only to find the 42-year-old dead of a self-inflicted wound which was not the result of a gunshot.

In 2014, Corbett was convicted of breaking into Bullock's West Los Angeles home and was sentenced to five years probation and mental health counseling.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sandra Bullock SWAT

Comments

More from this section

Bill Cosby's wife Camille slams 'mob justice' 

US Securities and Exchange Commission asks court to compel Hip-hop star Jay-Z to testify in Iconix Brand case 

Ryan Reynolds isn't sure about 'Deadpool 3'

IPL2018
Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Karnataka polls: PM Modi should talk about real issues rather than talking about me, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity