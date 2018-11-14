Home Entertainment English

Claudia Kim's magical experience in Hollywood

'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' star Claudia Kim says coming to Hollywood from Korea was a magical experience.

Published: 14th November 2018 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 07:17 PM

Claudia Kim

Hollywood star Claudia Kim (Photo | Claudia Kim Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" star Claudia Kim says coming to Hollywood from Korea was a magical experience.

"For me, getting pulled out of Korea and brought into Hollywood was the first thing which was so magical for me," Kim said during a roundtable discussion here while promoting the project.

Kim will soon be seen as Nagini in "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald". The Warner Bros Pictures project will open in India on November 16.

"I have done a couple of US projects but not an iconic character like this one. To take on a role like this feels incredible. The fans have so much love and excitement. I think that was the biggest change...Coming to this family," added the actress, who has featured in projects like "Avengers: Age of Ultron", "Equals" and "The Dark Tower".

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is the second in the planned five movies spin-off franchise from the "Harry Potter" films. The first part "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" came out in 2016.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" takes forward the story, bringing a more darker and complex view of the world and sets the foundation for the events leading to the universe of the popular "Harry Potter" world.

It was not hard for her to keep details about her role a secret.

"I have been more trained because being part of Marvel universe as it was also about secrets. Like at the red carpet all I could say was that I was a doctor who helps the Avengers."

Talking about Nagini, she added: "She is such an important character that I felt such a responsibility that I can't say anything and that I won't spoil this for anybody."

