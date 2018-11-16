Home Entertainment English

'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle' team coming to India for world premiere

Mowgli's adventures have made way for several adaptations like the popular eponymous 1967 animated film or Jon Favreau's similarly titled re-imagination.

Published: 16th November 2018 02:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Mowgli

A still from 'Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Andy Serkis along with Christian Bale and Freida Pinto will visit Mumbai for the world premiere of their film "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle".

The Netflix film will premiere here on November 25. The director's son, Louis Ashbourne Serkis, and newcomer Rohan Chand, who plays Mowgli in the film, will also join the team for the event, a statement said.

The cast will walk the red-carpet and attend the world premiere screening in Mumbai.

"Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle" will bring the world of Rudyard Kipling's 1864 classic "The Jungle Book" alive on the big screen, splashed with shades of grey.

"The Jungle Book" tells the story of an Indian boy named Mowgli, wandering in an enchanting Indian forest with an entourage of his animal friends and fighting for survival.

ALSO READ: 'Mowgli' to globally release on Netflix on December 7

Mowgli's adventures have made way for several adaptations like the popular eponymous 1967 animated film or Jon Favreau's similarly titled re-imagination.

Netflix bought the film from Warner Bros. in July. The acquisition is believed to be one of Netflix's costliest ever purchases. Warner had planned to release the movie in October.

The move is also in line with commitments to give theatrical releases to Alfonso Cuaron's "Roma," the Coen brothers' "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" and "Bird Box."

The movie will be available to Netflix members worldwide from December 7.

The cast includes Bale as Bagheera, Cate Blanchett as Kaa, Serkis as Baloo, Naomie Harris as Nisha, Peter Mullan as Akela, Louis as Bhoot Aand Benedict Cumberbatch as Shere Khan with Matthew Rhys and Freida playing key characters from the local village.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mowgli Mowgli film Mowgli Legend of the Jungle Christian Bale Freida Pinto

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp