Taylor Swift goes political, declares support for Democrats in US midterms

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Taylor Swift finally made a political statement Sunday as she endorsed Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper for the upcoming US midterm elections.

The singer, who has kept her political views to herself despite severe pressure in the past, took to Instagram and said Marsha Blackburn does not have her support as the Republican candidate stands for everything that are "not my Tennessee values".

In a lengthy post, Swift explained she was reluctant to "publicly voice" her political opinions, but due to several events in her life and in the world in the past two years, she feels very differently about it now.

"I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country.

I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG.

I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent," she said.

The "Reputation" singer added she regrets not voting for a woman.

"I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love.

Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn.

As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn.

"Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape.

She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples.

She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives."

Swift said she will cast her vote in Tennessee in the upcoming midterm elections on November 6.

She also urged people to register to vote and do their bit on the D-Day.

Bredesen thanked the singer for her support on Twitter.

"Thank you for the kind words @taylorswift13.I'm honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done.We're ready for it," he wrote.